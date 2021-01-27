Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,912 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,824 shares of company stock worth $3,905,502. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,590. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.78 and a 52 week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.