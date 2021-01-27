Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $81,000.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,824 shares of company stock worth $3,905,502. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $87.78 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

