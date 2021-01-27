Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 5,318 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 338.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 726.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after purchasing an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,888,858. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

BILL traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

