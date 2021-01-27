Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.59. 24,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

