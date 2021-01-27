Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. 72,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,968. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

