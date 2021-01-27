Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. ASML makes up 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $14.14 on Wednesday, reaching $534.86. 34,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,085. The company has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.