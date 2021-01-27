Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $12.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 86,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,861,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

