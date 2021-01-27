Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up approximately 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,074. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.