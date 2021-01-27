Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 41,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,941. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

