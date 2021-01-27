Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

