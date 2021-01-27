Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

MAR stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.25 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

