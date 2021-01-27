Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

WDFC stock opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.