Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.22. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,508. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $297.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

