Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of LGLV stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.