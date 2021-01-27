Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in DexCom by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,337,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $361.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.37 and its 200 day moving average is $382.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

