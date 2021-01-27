Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.05, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

