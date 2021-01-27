Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.