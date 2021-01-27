Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.