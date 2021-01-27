Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $353,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

