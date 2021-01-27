Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $544.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.77 and a 200 day moving average of $561.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

