Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $373,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

NYSE PKI opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

