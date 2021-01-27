Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

