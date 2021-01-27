Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

