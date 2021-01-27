Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $302,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NYSE:AN opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

