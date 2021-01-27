Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NYSE:PH opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

