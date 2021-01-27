Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 780,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 645,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,316,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

