Paul Smith Sells 115,071 Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

LON MCL opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. Morses Club PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

