PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Up 6.4%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 3,927,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,593,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in PAVmed by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

