PAX Gold Reaches Market Cap of $111.40 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $111.40 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,851.70 or 0.06027321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/