PAX Gold Reaches Market Cap of $111.40 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $111.40 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,851.70 or 0.06027321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
