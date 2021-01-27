PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 79.8% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $128,516.58 and $28.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

