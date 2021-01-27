Payfair (PFR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,570.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Payfair has a market capitalization of $28,683.53 and $1,570.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.00905248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.94 or 0.04413283 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

