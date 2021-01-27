PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.00

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 35004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.25 ($0.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £35.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.72.

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.