Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 2,390 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

