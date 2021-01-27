Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rollins by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

