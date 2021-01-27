Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.77

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 980.80 ($12.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 954.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.41. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 912.79 ($11.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82).

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

