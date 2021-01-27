PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $21.84 Per Share (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $21.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PFSI stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13. Insiders sold a total of 229,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,351 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

