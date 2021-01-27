Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 91,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,349. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

