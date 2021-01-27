People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 15th

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

