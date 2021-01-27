PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

