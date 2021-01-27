Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY):

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

1/4/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – Pernod Ricard was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6164 dividend. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

