PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

