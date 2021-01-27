Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on POFCY shares. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.