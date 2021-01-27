Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

A number of research firms have commented on PETS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

PETS stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 417 ($5.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,048,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.