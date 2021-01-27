PFG Advisors Acquires 3,402 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.