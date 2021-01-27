PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

GTO stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

