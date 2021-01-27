PFG Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.