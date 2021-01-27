PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.