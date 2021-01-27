PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 343,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

