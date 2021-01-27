PFG Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

VXUS opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.