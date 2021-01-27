PFG Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76.

